High Tea at The Empress Hotel

To all my friends in the U.K., I went to your Common Wealth, my neighbor, Canada, Victoria, British Columbia, to be exact and had the most wonderful experience enjoying a very British High Tea, served to perfection, on beautiful china with the most delicious scone, sandwiches and nibble deserts, and I of course opted for the champagne too! An early Birthday Present to myself. Oh, and the live piano music was such a wonderful topper! This is such a great custom and I just reveled in it! My daughter wants to go this Summer.