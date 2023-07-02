Previous
Cherries Collage by theredcamera
Photo 943

Cherries Collage

Another Three's Series. Bought these lovely cherries from a vendor by the road. They are Strawberry Rainier Cherries, taste so delicious.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Beautiful!
July 3rd, 2023  
