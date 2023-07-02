Sign up
Cherries Collage
Another Three's Series. Bought these lovely cherries from a vendor by the road. They are Strawberry Rainier Cherries, taste so delicious.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
eDorre
ace
Beautiful!
July 3rd, 2023
