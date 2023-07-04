Previous
Columbine and bokeh by theredcamera
Photo 945

Columbine and bokeh

Looks a little like sparklers....hope to grab some firework photos tonight.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely black and white.
July 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise