Fern branch
Photo 962

Fern branch

First visit to a local garden yesterday and was delighted with the variety of botanical subjects. Fell in love with this image when I saw it. I did a focus stack just to tighten up the focus and it's a new favorite of mine.
4th August 2023

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
