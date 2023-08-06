Previous
Water jar and arch by theredcamera
Photo 964

Water jar and arch

A pleasant view and set up at Heronswood Gardens.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John ace
Gorgeous lighting and framing! Fav
August 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition
August 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise