Autumn Harvest by theredcamera
Autumn Harvest

Happy October all. A display at the local Pumpkin Patch....
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Annie D ace
beautifully photographed - stunning light and colours
October 3rd, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice light you caught here
October 3rd, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Very nicely composed
October 3rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautifully presented. I was just thinking I hadn’t seen you post in a while. Nice to see you on my feed!
October 3rd, 2023  
