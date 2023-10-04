Previous
Artichoke Bloom by theredcamera
Artichoke Bloom

I learned how to put a border on an image via PhotoShop (yay!), and I think this colored border improves the warm tones of the image.
Ellen Bogenschutz

Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
gloria jones ace
Love the tones, textures
October 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The frame is complementary to the tones of the artichoke.
October 4th, 2023  
