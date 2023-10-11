Previous
Orange Staircase by theredcamera
Orange Staircase

Went to the big urban Metropolis of Seattle last weekend and had a blast photo'ing modern architecture. This seems in keeping with my color palette this month.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

Lesley ace
Oh superb!
October 11th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice one.
October 11th, 2023  
