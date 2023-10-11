Sign up
Photo 1005
Orange Staircase
Went to the big urban Metropolis of Seattle last weekend and had a blast photo'ing modern architecture. This seems in keeping with my color palette this month.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Lesley
ace
Oh superb!
October 11th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice one.
October 11th, 2023
