Monster cloud by theredcamera
Photo 1029

Monster cloud

I spotted this on the way to my shopping and had to document it. It was enormous!
For the one week only challenge: weather
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
281% complete



Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks like a mountain, a fabulous capture with great leading lines and a wonderful cloudscape. I love these rural scenes!
November 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks troublesome.
November 6th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
November 6th, 2023  
summerfield ace
that is really awesome to see. but it looked a bit dangerous though as it looked like it was forming into a funnel. great shot. aces!
thank you for playing along. looking forward to the rest of the week.
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Impressive cloud formation!
November 6th, 2023  
