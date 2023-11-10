Previous
Ginger Muffins by theredcamera
Photo 1033

Ginger Muffins

For One Week Only: Rule of Odds

In keeping with my still life photo path....
Love these muffins in the Fall/Winter. Learned how to sprinkle powder sugar, couldn't believe how fast the shutter needed to be to get sugar not to look like white streams....
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Delicious!! Fab lighting and sugar fall
November 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Perfect timing with the sprinkling.
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise