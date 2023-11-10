Sign up
Ginger Muffins
For One Week Only: Rule of Odds
In keeping with my still life photo path....
Love these muffins in the Fall/Winter. Learned how to sprinkle powder sugar, couldn't believe how fast the shutter needed to be to get sugar not to look like white streams....
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
2
2
Ellen Bogenschutz
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Tags
owo-6
JackieR
ace
Delicious!! Fab lighting and sugar fall
November 10th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. Perfect timing with the sprinkling.
November 10th, 2023
