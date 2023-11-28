Previous
Refelcting Pond by theredcamera
Photo 1051

Refelcting Pond

A view of the home across the pond at Bloedel Reserve and Gardens.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
287% complete

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
What an exquisite lifestyle! It's so nice when it's shared!
November 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous light and reflections, what a wonderful setting.
November 29th, 2023  
