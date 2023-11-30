Previous
Black Turnstone by theredcamera
Black Turnstone

A lovely little aquatic little bird hunting among the rocks during high tide. The live along the Pacific Coast and breed on the Alaskan Coast.
Diana ace
Amazing composition and capture, I love the detail and textures. Gorgeous bokeh too 👌🏼
November 30th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
what a beauty
November 30th, 2023  
