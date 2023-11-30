Sign up
Photo 1053
Black Turnstone
A lovely little aquatic little bird hunting among the rocks during high tide. The live along the Pacific Coast and breed on the Alaskan Coast.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
Diana
ace
Amazing composition and capture, I love the detail and textures. Gorgeous bokeh too 👌🏼
November 30th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
what a beauty
November 30th, 2023
