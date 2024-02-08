Sign up
Photo 1075
Lines and shape
More architectural details for Flash of Red this week, although this is the pilot house of the ferry, the geometry caught my attention.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
2024---> More photography, more artistic endeavors, more postings....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
28th January 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
