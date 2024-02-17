Previous
Split tone forks by theredcamera
Photo 1084

Split tone forks

Used the split tone preset in Lightroom on a black and white version of this. I like the halo effect around the forks that showed up when I used this preset.
17th February 2024

Ellen Bogenschutz

ace
@theredcamera
2024---> More photography, more artistic endeavors, more postings....
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Nice result very creative
February 17th, 2024  
