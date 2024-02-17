Sign up
Previous
Photo 1084
Split tone forks
Used the split tone preset in Lightroom on a black and white version of this. I like the halo effect around the forks that showed up when I used this preset.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
1
0
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
2024---> More photography, more artistic endeavors, more postings....
1264
photos
102
followers
93
following
296% complete
View this month »
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
4th January 2024 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Nice result very creative
February 17th, 2024
