Previous
Next
29 / 365
Sand Piper
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
2
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
462
photos
71
followers
86
following
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
38
390
391
392
393
29
39
394
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two 2021
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd March 2021 3:25pm
bird
,
beach
,
sandpiper
Susan Wakely
ace
Stepping out with a purpose.
March 11th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture, details
March 11th, 2021
