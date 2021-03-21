Previous
52 Week Project: Week 12 Something Old by theredcamera
52 Week Project: Week 12 Something Old

My first passports, these are VERY old! I had dual citizenship until the age of 18.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Ellen Bogenschutz

@theredcamera
I've been enthralled with photography since taking classes in college for my art degree. Such a great outlet for expression.
