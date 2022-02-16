Previous
Snowflakes by thholyhorse
47 / 365

Snowflakes

Experiments with flash and snowflakes.
February 16th
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
12% complete

Photo Details

