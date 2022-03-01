Previous
Next
The blanket by thholyhorse
60 / 365

The blanket

We nailed a blanket to the window and it made an interesting light. Dark but beautiful
March 1st
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise