Shelter 3.0, The Book by thholyhorse
61 / 365

Shelter 3.0, The Book

"Fight - you will win!
God help you!
Truth is on your side, glory is on your side
And the will is holy!" - Taras Shevchenko
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022.
16% complete

Photo Details

