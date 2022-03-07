Previous
When the Shadow is Forced Into the Light by thholyhorse
When the Shadow is Forced Into the Light

We kept our way west still. I photographed the bird through the glass of a car. It turned out that there was a shadow on it. I decided to edit the photo in the negative. It turned out interesting
March 7th
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Pam ace
I love this. It is hauntingly beautiful.
August 4th, 2022  
