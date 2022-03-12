Previous
Goodbye by thholyhorse
Goodbye

I decided to send my cat to the previous owner in Poland. He feels good and safe there😌
Match 12th
Eugene Frenkel

Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Kathy ace
Wiping a tear. A terrific and sad story in this photo.
August 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
💔😥
August 5th, 2022  
