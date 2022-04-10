Previous
The Great Hope Design by thholyhorse
100 / 365

The Great Hope Design

I really like Sevdaliza
https://youtu.be/Y-gmt9dxaUc
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
katy ace
I am not familiar with her but I like the way you compose this photo of her on your TV
August 12th, 2022  
