158 / 365
Abstract 12.0, Eternal Blue
What is this?;)
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
0
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
162
photos
20
followers
54
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
7th June 2022 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
face
,
green
,
reflections
,
blue
,
shadows
,
abstract
,
cyan
katy
ace
It looks like water in a very deep pool. Nice variation of colors
August 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
