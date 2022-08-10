Previous
Tweezers by thholyhorse
222 / 365

Tweezers

10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
62% complete

katy ace
Terrific Composition in Light, Eugene. I like how the lines in the tweezers change
September 11th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Simply awesome ⭐️
September 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 11th, 2022  
