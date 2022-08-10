Sign up
222 / 365
Tweezers
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
3
2
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
228
photos
28
followers
68
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th August 2022 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
lines
,
detail
,
black&white
,
iron
,
thing
,
tweezers
katy
ace
Terrific Composition in Light, Eugene. I like how the lines in the tweezers change
September 11th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Simply awesome ⭐️
September 11th, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 11th, 2022
