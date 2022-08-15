Previous
Next
Music Video Day 1 by thholyhorse
227 / 365

Music Video Day 1

I decided to capture the process of filming the music video. The video was filmed by me. very exciting. This is part of a large homemade wall that my friends made by hand and also painted it.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise