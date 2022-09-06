Sign up
204 / 365
Headless
Sometimes I like to take disturbing photos. This happens when I am either in a depressed mood or very tired.
Also i decided to participate in songtitle contest for the first time!;)
Here is the song Deftones - Headless
https://youtu.be/qQM9VktjYa8
Yeah, i love heavy music;)
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
4
1
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
205
photos
25
followers
67
following
55% complete
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
dark
,
red
,
portrait
,
blue
,
legs
,
colours
,
yoga
,
hands
,
heavy
,
person
,
disturb
,
songtitle-89
Call me Joe
ace
I think we’re both losing our head today,haha !🤣🤣🤣⭐️👌
September 7th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@joemuli
yeah! funny coincidence;)
September 7th, 2022
katy
ace
Clever and creepy all at the same time! Very well done. You are incredibly limber
September 7th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Cool shot!
September 7th, 2022
