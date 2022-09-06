Previous
Headless by thholyhorse
204 / 365

Headless

Sometimes I like to take disturbing photos. This happens when I am either in a depressed mood or very tired.

Also i decided to participate in songtitle contest for the first time!;)

Here is the song Deftones - Headless
https://youtu.be/qQM9VktjYa8

Yeah, i love heavy music;)
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
55% complete

View this month »

Call me Joe ace
I think we’re both losing our head today,haha !🤣🤣🤣⭐️👌
September 7th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel ace
@joemuli yeah! funny coincidence;)
September 7th, 2022  
katy ace
Clever and creepy all at the same time! Very well done. You are incredibly limber
September 7th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Cool shot!
September 7th, 2022  
