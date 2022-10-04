Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
277 / 365
Autumn
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
282
photos
33
followers
71
following
75% complete
View this month »
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Latest from all albums
271
272
273
274
3
275
276
277
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th October 2022 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
sky
,
leaf
,
outdoors
,
building
katy
ace
I like the way you compose this one and the color from the leaves
October 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close