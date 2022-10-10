Previous
Blackout 2.0 by thholyhorse
283 / 365

Blackout 2.0

Today russia again shelled the entire country. this time it hit the city where I live now. all day there was no communication, electricity and water. Everything is fixed now
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
77% complete

kali ace
ghastly situation, I pray you will stay safe
October 10th, 2022  
☠northy ace
It’s awful…. I can’t imagine what it must be like…. I hope you are safe… This is a powerful portrait btw…
October 11th, 2022  
John M ace
That's terrible. So glad to hear you're ok.
October 11th, 2022  
katy ace
How terrifying for you and how fabulous that it’s all fixed that quickly! This is a very dramatic portrait illustrating the uncertainty you are living with.
October 11th, 2022  
