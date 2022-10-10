Sign up
283 / 365
Blackout 2.0
Today russia again shelled the entire country. this time it hit the city where I live now. all day there was no communication, electricity and water. Everything is fixed now
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
4
2
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
288
photos
33
followers
71
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th October 2022 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
dark
,
portrait
,
reflections
kali
ace
ghastly situation, I pray you will stay safe
October 10th, 2022
☠northy
ace
It’s awful…. I can’t imagine what it must be like…. I hope you are safe… This is a powerful portrait btw…
October 11th, 2022
John M
ace
That's terrible. So glad to hear you're ok.
October 11th, 2022
katy
ace
How terrifying for you and how fabulous that it’s all fixed that quickly! This is a very dramatic portrait illustrating the uncertainty you are living with.
October 11th, 2022
365 Project
close