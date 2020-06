Deep in the Rosemary Forest

The Missus is an excellent cook and uses fresh herbs as much as possible. So fresh, in fact, that she grows several of her own. This is a sprig on her rosemary bush, which is enjoying life on our deck, where it gets plenty of sunlight. The bush stands about 20 inches tall and 12 inches across. Just brushing against it ever so slightly, or even just watering it, releases a very strong but pleasant perfume.