Ditch Lily by timerskine
16 / 365

Ditch Lily

Tiger lilies are in bloom here in central Virginia. Some are planted around people's driveways, mailboxes, and gardens. Many, however, are growing wild in the ditches at the sides of roads, like this one reaching out to the clear blue sky.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

