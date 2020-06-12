Sign up
Ditch Lily
Tiger lilies are in bloom here in central Virginia. Some are planted around people's driveways, mailboxes, and gardens. Many, however, are growing wild in the ditches at the sides of roads, like this one reaching out to the clear blue sky.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th June 2020 3:34pm
Tags
flower
,
lily
,
wildflower
,
blue sky
,
tiger lily
