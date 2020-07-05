Lucky Strike Sunset

Libby Hill Park in Richmond overlooks an area that used to be known as "Tobacco Row" because the riverfront was lined with tobacco warehouses and factories. Around 1980 those old warehouses were converted into loft apartments, condos, offices and retail space. The old Lucky Strike factory had its own power plant and when it was converted to office space the smokestack and water tower were left up.



This evening's sunset peeked through the clouds just behind the stack and tower, making the trip to the park worth it.