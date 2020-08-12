Grant's HQ

During the American Civili War (1861-1865) Union troops under Lieutenant General Ulysses S. Grant pushed into Virginia in what became known as the Overland Campaign. In battle after battle, Confederate General Robert E. Lee defeated Grant, but Grant kept pushing towards the Confederate capital, Richmond, Virginia, attempting to move around Lee's forces. Things settled into a stalemate and siege around Richmond, and its southern supply hub of Petersburg. The siege lasted 9 months.



During the siege Grant made his headquarters in Appomattox Manor. The manor was located on a plantation at the confluence of the Appomattox and James Rivers in City Point (now Hopewell), Virginia.



This is Appomattox Manor. It is managed by the National Park Service. It was also used in the 2012 film Lincoln, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Daniel Day Lewis. You can see it when Lincoln confers with Grant at City Point.