Sunset Clouds
Tonight, the clouds to the north of us were being lit spectacularly at sunset. From our vantage point they were just beautiful, but from the perspective of people 30 miles north of us, not so much. They were producing some severe thunderstorms.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
142
photos
29
followers
57
following
24% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th August 2020 7:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
thunderstorm
