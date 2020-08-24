Previous
Sunset Clouds by timerskine
89 / 365

Sunset Clouds

Tonight, the clouds to the north of us were being lit spectacularly at sunset. From our vantage point they were just beautiful, but from the perspective of people 30 miles north of us, not so much. They were producing some severe thunderstorms.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
