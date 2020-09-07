Previous
Sun/Lamp by timerskine
Sun/Lamp

This is the setting sun directly behind a street light in Libby Hill Park.

Don't ever let anyone tell you to never shoot into the light.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Tim Erskine

Tim Erskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Turned out so well.
September 8th, 2020  
