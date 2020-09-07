Sign up
Sun/Lamp
This is the setting sun directly behind a street light in Libby Hill Park.
Don't ever let anyone tell you to never shoot into the light.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Tim Erskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
light
sunset
sun
lamp
Danette Thompson
Turned out so well.
September 8th, 2020
