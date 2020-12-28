Handheld

I always have a good camera with me wherever I go. If I can't have my big Nikon, I have a good "pocket" camera with me. My Canon PowerShot S110, which had served me well for years but had recently developed unrepairable issues, was always hanging from a pouch on my belt, ready to shoot. For Christmas, the Missus gave me a replacement for it (well, OK, I ordered it and she wrapped it and put it in my stocking).



This is a shot of almost-but-not-quite full moon* taken from our deck using my new Canon G7X Mark II. It is a substantial upgrade over the S110 in terms of picture quality, as demonstrated by this handheld picture.



I also have to say that the G7X is a substantial increase in size and weight...it's a pocket camera if you have pockets the size of a grocery bag. But from the looks of the pictures I've been getting, it'll be worth it.



*The moon will be full about 25 hours after this shot was taken.