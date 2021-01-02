Previous
Foggy Transmission by timerskine
220 / 365

Foggy Transmission

I headed out at dawn on a warm (for January) clear morning after a full day of heavy rain yesterday. I saw these power transmission lines being reflected in the mirror-smooth James River and decided to get a shot of them with the red channel marker.

"Uh, Tim?" I hear you ask. "You said it was a clear morning but there's obviously fog. It's even in the title of the picture...what's up with that?"

Yes, the air was clear - it was my lens that fogged up. I thought it was a neat effect and went with it.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
JackieR
Nice shot working with what you've got!!.

We're partnered for get pushed, and I'm inspired by your profile photo.

Could you do a faceless portrait, extra brownie points if it's a faceless selfie.
January 2nd, 2021  
