Foggy Transmission

I headed out at dawn on a warm (for January) clear morning after a full day of heavy rain yesterday. I saw these power transmission lines being reflected in the mirror-smooth James River and decided to get a shot of them with the red channel marker.



"Uh, Tim?" I hear you ask. "You said it was a clear morning but there's obviously fog. It's even in the title of the picture...what's up with that?"



Yes, the air was clear - it was my lens that fogged up. I thought it was a neat effect and went with it.