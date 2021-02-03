Sign up
Blustery Blue
The Missus and I went for a walk on a cold and windy day. We saw this Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) seeking shelter in a cove off the James River. Its breast feathers show that it's still breezy on the log.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd February 2021 11:42am
Tags
james
,
bird
,
heron
