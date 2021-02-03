Previous
Blustery Blue by timerskine
252 / 365

Blustery Blue

The Missus and I went for a walk on a cold and windy day. We saw this Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) seeking shelter in a cove off the James River. Its breast feathers show that it's still breezy on the log.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
