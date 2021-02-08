Sign up
Canal Walk Architecture I
The Missus and I went walking along
Richmond's Canal Walk
to see if we could get closer to the
bald eagle's nest we saw from the other side of the river two days ago
. We could get closer, but that changed the angle so it was harder to see the eagle (I have some pictures of the top of an eagle's head, but that's about it).
All was not lost as the architectural scenery was brilliant because of the clear air and high mid-day sun.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
365
NIKON D850
8th February 2021 2:29pm
canal
,
walk
,
architecture
