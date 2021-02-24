...and that's how I met your Mother - Hitched!

My Get Pushed Challenge for this week is to "photograph the same small object in 5 unique ways. You can post one photograph per day, or make a collage of the 5 images." I will be using two small objects...Lego Tim and Lego Missus. This is Picture #3.



On September 25, 1992, Lego Tim and Lego Girlfriend ditched the red jumpsuits, donned formal attire, and got married (and she became Lego Missus). This is - completely coincidentally - the same day that the Missus and I exchanged vows at an outdoor ceremony in Mt. Airy Park in Cincinnati.