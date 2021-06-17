Maymont - Walking Eagle

For the second time this week the Missus and I visited Maymont, a 100-acre historical estate built by a late 19th century railroad magnate. The mansion and gardens are preserved and open to visitors. The grounds also house a nature center, where injured or orphaned animals that cannot be re-wilded have a forever home.
Maymont has two bald eagles. Both are unable to fly, they're grounded, if you will. As a result, the simple chainlink fence around their area is only about 4' tall. We watched this one walking around a bit. It was, um, inelegant. They aren't designed for walking and it shows.