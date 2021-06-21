The Missus and I had lunch at Michie Tavern, just outside Charlottesville. The buffet had Southern-style food and was extremely good. We split a peach cobbler, a la mode, afterwards and it was even better!
Michie Tavern was built around 1784. Like most taverns of the era, it served as social hub for its community, and provided food, drink and lodging for travelers.
In 1927, the Tavern, abandoned in its by-then remote location and beginning to decay, was dismantled, moved 17 miles away, and reassembled near to Monticello, the home of Founding Father and 3rd US President, Thomas Jefferson. It is now a restaurant, a pub, a meeting place, and a museum...and it is hopping.
This is the fireplace in The Ordinary, the restaurant.