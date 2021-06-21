Previous
Next
Michie Tavern by timerskine
Photo 390

Michie Tavern

The Missus and I had lunch at Michie Tavern, just outside Charlottesville. The buffet had Southern-style food and was extremely good. We split a peach cobbler, a la mode, afterwards and it was even better!

Michie Tavern was built around 1784. Like most taverns of the era, it served as social hub for its community, and provided food, drink and lodging for travelers.

In 1927, the Tavern, abandoned in its by-then remote location and beginning to decay, was dismantled, moved 17 miles away, and reassembled near to Monticello, the home of Founding Father and 3rd US President, Thomas Jefferson. It is now a restaurant, a pub, a meeting place, and a museum...and it is hopping.

This is the fireplace in The Ordinary, the restaurant.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Love that fireplace
June 22nd, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Great capture of this historic building and fireplace! Your lunch sounded delicious!
June 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise