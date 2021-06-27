Previous
They Grow Up So Quickly!
They Grow Up So Quickly!

These are two of the wood duck ducklings from my picture of June 2nd. It's been just over three weeks and they are nearly fully grown.
27th June 2021

Tim Erskine

Esther Rosenberg
Amazing right! Great capture.
July 10th, 2021  
