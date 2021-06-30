Previous
Headed for Port
Headed for Port

The Missus and I went to Sandbridge, the beach closest to our new home. A few miles out to sea we saw these two cargo ships headed into Chesapeake Bay.

The one on the right is the Grande Togo, an Italian-flagged ro-ro/container* ship, owned by the Grimaldi Lines. It is headed all the way up the Chesapeake to Baltimore.

The one on the right is a ginormous container ship of the CMA CGM Lines whose name I forgot to note. But I do know it is headed to Norfolk, just a little ways into the Bay.

*Ro-ro = Roll-on/Roll-off
Tim Erskine

