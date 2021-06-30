Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 399
Headed for Port
The Missus and I went to Sandbridge, the beach closest to our new home. A few miles out to sea we saw these two cargo ships headed into Chesapeake Bay.
The one on the right is the Grande Togo, an Italian-flagged ro-ro/container* ship, owned by the Grimaldi Lines. It is headed all the way up the Chesapeake to Baltimore.
The one on the right is a ginormous container ship of the CMA CGM Lines whose name I forgot to note. But I do know it is headed to Norfolk, just a little ways into the Bay.
*Ro-ro = Roll-on/Roll-off
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
663
photos
52
followers
38
following
109% complete
View this month »
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Latest from all albums
394
180
395
396
397
398
181
399
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th June 2021 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ships
,
sandbridge
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close