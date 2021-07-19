One Bedraggled Avian

The Missus and I were running errands on a drizzling, drab gray day. We had stopped to get some gas/petrol when the Missus spotted this hawk on a nearby light post. I grabbed my camera and started shooting.



I'm not sure what kind of raptor it is because whatever it is it is getting rid of its juvenile plumage and getting its adult attire. It is most likely a red-shouldered hawk, but don't put money on it.



The title of this shot comes from the Missus' description of it as we drove away and she got a better look at it.