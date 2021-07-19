Previous
One Bedraggled Avian by timerskine
Photo 418

One Bedraggled Avian

The Missus and I were running errands on a drizzling, drab gray day. We had stopped to get some gas/petrol when the Missus spotted this hawk on a nearby light post. I grabbed my camera and started shooting.

I'm not sure what kind of raptor it is because whatever it is it is getting rid of its juvenile plumage and getting its adult attire. It is most likely a red-shouldered hawk, but don't put money on it.

The title of this shot comes from the Missus' description of it as we drove away and she got a better look at it.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

Lesley ace
Oh very good
July 19th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Not looking his best is he !
July 19th, 2021  
