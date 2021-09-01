Previous
Catalina by timerskine
Catalina

This is a PBY-5 Catalina belonging to the Military Aviation Museum. It is a flying boat, used during WWII for reconnaissance, air-sea rescue, anti-submarine patrol, bombing, and carrying cargo and passengers.

I was at the Museum for a volunteer committee meeting when the Cat was being taken to an auxiliary hangar at a different airport so it could be sheltered from the gale-force winds that were coming in from Hurricane Ida.

I managed to get to the threshold of the runway while the pilots warmed her up before takeoff.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
