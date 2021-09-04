Po-2 and Friends

The Missus and I spent the day volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum. Each Saturday during the summer we have a program called 'Summer of Flight' where one of our planes is showcased with a brief lecture and a flight demonstration. It's super cool and very popular.
This week's plane was the USSR's Polikarpov Po-2. Introduced in 1929 as a simple, easy-to-fly trainer, it proved so reliable it was manufactured until 1952. It was also used for reconnaissance, a liaison aircraft, light bombing and ground attack. With 30,000 copies built, it is the most produced biplane ever.
The most famous use of the Po-2 was by the Soviet Union's 588th Night Bomber Regiment. The 588th was an all-female (pilots, navigators and ground crew) outfit. They would take off at night and head for Nazi lines. Before they reached their target they would cut off their engines and glide over the target to release their bombs. This was an especially effective psychological tool as it kept the German soldiers from being able to rest. It also earned the 588th the nickname Night Witches.