Wildcat Returns

The Missus and I are volunteers at the Military Aviation Museum . As it was the Labor Day holiday, several volunteers who normally work Mondays weren't going to be in. When this was factored in to possibly larger-than-normal holiday crowds, we were asked to provide coverage and we obliged.Towards the very end of the day we learned that our FM-2 Wildcat , one of three aircraft that flew to New Jersey to participate in an air show, was inbound and would land before the Museum closed. The staff, volunteers and the last-minute guests were treated to a Wildcat flyover and landing, followed by it taxiing right up to the building.