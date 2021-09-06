Previous
Wildcat Returns by timerskine
Photo 467

Wildcat Returns

The Missus and I are volunteers at the Military Aviation Museum. As it was the Labor Day holiday, several volunteers who normally work Mondays weren't going to be in. When this was factored in to possibly larger-than-normal holiday crowds, we were asked to provide coverage and we obliged.

Towards the very end of the day we learned that our FM-2 Wildcat, one of three aircraft that flew to New Jersey to participate in an air show, was inbound and would land before the Museum closed. The staff, volunteers and the last-minute guests were treated to a Wildcat flyover and landing, followed by it taxiing right up to the building.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Esther Rosenberg ace
So awesome
September 10th, 2021  
