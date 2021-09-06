Wildcat Returns

The Missus and I are volunteers at the Military Aviation Museum. As it was the Labor Day holiday, several volunteers who normally work Mondays weren't going to be in. When this was factored in to possibly larger-than-normal holiday crowds, we were asked to provide coverage and we obliged.
Towards the very end of the day we learned that our FM-2 Wildcat, one of three aircraft that flew to New Jersey to participate in an air show, was inbound and would land before the Museum closed. The staff, volunteers and the last-minute guests were treated to a Wildcat flyover and landing, followed by it taxiing right up to the building.