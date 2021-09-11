Previous
Where's Snoopy? by timerskine
Photo 472

Where's Snoopy?

The Missus and I spent the day volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum. Each Saturday during the summer we have a program called 'Summer of Flight' where one of our planes is showcased with a brief lecture and a flight demonstration. It's super cool and very popular.

Today's plane was the Fokker Dr. I triplane from WWI. The triplane was made famous by Manfred von Richtofen, also known as "The Red Baron." It was also popularized when, in the 1960s, Snoopy flew his Sopwith Camel against the Red Baron in a recurring theme in Peanuts.

This Dr. I is a replica. Only 3 were left after Germany was forced to destroy her weapons of war after the end of WWI; one crashed in the 1930s and the other two were destroyed during WWII. It is also not painted as Richthofen's plane, which was all red. This one, with a red front and white rear section and a raven painted on the side, represents the plane used by Lt. August Raben, leader of Jasta 18.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
