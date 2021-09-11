Where's Snoopy?

The Missus and I spent the day volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum. Each Saturday during the summer we have a program called 'Summer of Flight' where one of our planes is showcased with a brief lecture and a flight demonstration. It's super cool and very popular.
This Dr. I is a replica. Only 3 were left after Germany was forced to destroy her weapons of war after the end of WWI; one crashed in the 1930s and the other two were destroyed during WWII. It is also not painted as Richthofen's plane, which was all red. This one, with a red front and white rear section and a raven painted on the side, represents the plane used by Lt. August Raben, leader of Jasta 18.