Stearman From 6 O'Clock

I was volunteering at the Military Aviation Museum today. Several of our aircraft were moved outside to make room for three aircraft returning from an airshow in New Jersey (~80% of the collection flies).
One of the planes outside and catching some rays was our N2S Stearman, a WWII trainer. The light was great, the clouds were eye-catching and the Stearman's placement was particularly lucky.
But I have to say that the camera on the iPhone 13 is ridiculously good. I did nothing to this picture, other than take it. No processing, no filters, no polarizer to make the color and the clouds pop...I just pulled the phone out, started the camera app, took the picture, put the phone back in my pocket and went to talk to some guests out on the flightline.