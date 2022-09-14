Previous
Somewhere Over Virginia by timerskine
Photo 669

Somewhere Over Virginia

The Military Aviation Museum hosted a visiting warbird of tremendous significance. The Commemorative Air Force's C-47 (US designation Skytrain, UK designation Dakota) named "That's All, Brother" stopped by for a few days.

The significance of 'That's All, Brother' comes from the fact that this was the lead aircraft of the airborne invasion of Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. Not just painted like it...the actual lead aircraft dropping paratroopers in Nazi-occupied France.

Sitting out on our ramp, the CAF gave our guests tours of its immaculately restored interior, and sold tickets to ride along on three flights a day. If they had empty seats, the CAF crews would invite MAM staff and volunteers to fill those seats (in airline parlance, deadheading). Today, I was called and asked I would like to go up. I said, and I quote, "HELL YES!" This was the view out my window.

The black and white stripes are called "invasion stripes." They were painted on all Allied aircraft the day before the invasion and made for quick recognition of friendly aircraft in the chaos of the largest (at that time) amphibious assault with paratroopers and gliders coming down behind Nazi lines.
